Binance Ties Up with Recording Academy For 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3

Binance, a global blockchain company and crypto exchange, has signed a partnership agreement with the Recording Academy for the 64th annual Grammy Awards, including the Grammy Week events, and the inaugural Recording Academy Honors celebrations.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Binance said in a statement that as the official crypto exchange partner of the Grammy Awards, it will continue to work with the Recording Academy throughout the year to bring various Web3 technology solutions and experiences to the organisation’s members, events and initiatives.

“As we continue to evolve the Recording Academy for a rapidly changing music industry and for the next generation of creators, we feel that it’s important to work with innovative partners to explore new monetization avenues for our members, and create new experiences for music fans,” says Panos A. Panay, co-president, Recording Academy.

“As the leading player in the crypto and blockchain space and with its community-focused approach, Binance is the perfect partner for the Grammys and for our mission to empower music people around the world,” adds Panay.

Binance co-founder Yi He says: “We were impressed by the Recording Academy’s ability to meet changing demands by its community — this is something we mutually share as a company that puts users and people first. Starting with the Grammys, we are excited to work together with the Recording Academy to bring fresh new experiences powered by blockchain, and all the great things Web3 technology can bring to entertainment.”

The details of the partnership are, however, yet to be announced, Binance said in the press release.

The live broadcast will be available on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+

The Grammy Awards are considered the world’s only peer-recognised and highest achievement in music.

To ensure that recording arts remain a thriving part of the cultural heritage, the Recording Academy also honours music’s history by investing in its future through the Grammy Museum.

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals, and also advocates on behalf of music creators, while supporting people from the field of music through MusiCares in their times of need.