Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
BF Infrastructure, Talgo India Join Hands To Make High Speed Passenger Trains

BF Infrastructure and Talgo India Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Patentes Talgo SL have collaborated to set up a joint venture for the purpose

Shutterstock

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 8:34 pm

Bharat Forge on Wednesday said one of its unit and Talgo India have joined hands to manufacture high speed passenger trains.

BF Infrastructure and Talgo India Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Patentes Talgo SL have collaborated to set up a joint venture for the purpose.

The alliance will also address large business opportunities in the Indian railways sector and tap the upcoming domestic requirements in the field, Pune-based Bharat Forge said in a statement.

The collaboration also comes at a time when the Indian Railways has floated a tender for the manufacturing and maintenance of 100 new generation lightweight energy efficient trains.
 

