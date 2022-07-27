BF Infrastructure, Talgo India Join Hands To Make High Speed Passenger Trains

Bharat Forge on Wednesday said one of its unit and Talgo India have joined hands to manufacture high speed passenger trains.

BF Infrastructure and Talgo India Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Patentes Talgo SL have collaborated to set up a joint venture for the purpose.

The alliance will also address large business opportunities in the Indian railways sector and tap the upcoming domestic requirements in the field, Pune-based Bharat Forge said in a statement.

The collaboration also comes at a time when the Indian Railways has floated a tender for the manufacturing and maintenance of 100 new generation lightweight energy efficient trains.

