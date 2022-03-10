Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Bank Credit Grows By 7.9%; Deposits Up By 8.6%

In the previous week ended February 11, 2022, bank credit grew by 7.86 per cent and deposits by 9.11 per cent

Bank Credit Grows By 7.9%; Deposits Up By 8.6%

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 9:17 pm

Bank credit grew by 7.9 per cent to Rs 116.27 lakh crore and deposits rose by 8.6 per cent to Rs 162.17 lakh crore in the fortnight ended February 25, RBI data showed.    

In the fortnight ended February 26, 2021, bank advances stood at Rs 107.75 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 149.33 lakh crore, according to the RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on February 25, released on Thursday.     

Related stories

Paytm Payments Bank May Approach RBI For Small Finance Bank Licence

In the previous week ended February 11, 2022, bank credit grew by 7.86 per cent and deposits by 9.11 per cent.     

In 2020-21, bank credit had risen by 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent. 

Tags

Business National Bnak Credit Fixed Deposits Bank Deposits Savings Indian Banks RBI Reserve Bank Of India Indian Bank Credit
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Yogi Adityanath Says People Buried Politics Of Caste, Religion, In Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath Says People Buried Politics Of Caste, Religion, In Uttar Pradesh

7 Of The Best Add-on Car Insurance Covers

7 Of The Best Add-on Car Insurance Covers