Bank Credit Grows By 7.86%; Deposits By 9.11%

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 8:23 pm

Bank credit grew by 7.86 per cent to Rs 115.45 lakh crore and deposits rose by 9.11 per cent to Rs 161.28 lakh crore in the fortnight ended February 11, RBI data showed.     

In the fortnight ended February 12, 2021, bank advances stood at Rs 107.03 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 147.81 lakh crore, according to the RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as of February 11, released on Thursday.     

In the previous fortnight ended January 28, bank credit grew by 8.21 per cent and deposits by 8.31 per cent.      

In FY2020-21, bank credit had risen by 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent. 

