Ather Energy Ties Up With Foxconn Group Arm For Supply Of Key Components

The partnership aims to enhance the manufacturing ecosystem to meet the strong demand for Ather Energy's flagship products -- Ather 450X and 450 Plus

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 4:24 pm

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Bharat FIH, a Foxconn Technology Group company, to develop and manufacture key components for the former's scooters.

The partnership aims to enhance the manufacturing ecosystem to meet the strong demand for Ather Energy's flagship products -- Ather 450X and 450 Plus.

As part of this partnership, Bharat FIH will be offering a host of manufacturing services that include printed circuit board (PCB) assemblies for battery management systems, dashboard assembly, peripheral controlling units and drive control modules. 

These products will be manufactured on a turn-key model, including managing the supply chain logistics and raw material procurement for the electric vehicle (EV) company.

"The EV industry continues to witness growth at an unprecedented rate with strong demand across segments. Ather Energy also finds itself in the midst of phenomenal growth as we continue to expand our retail footprint across the country," Ather Energy Co-founder & CEO Tarun Mehta said in a statement.

Ather Energy said that it is working towards strengthening their supply chain to cater to the rising demand for its scooters.

"Towards this, we are delighted to partner with Bharat FIH to provide us with the capacity, supply chain capability and process expertise to achieve our volumes and projections," Mehta added.

Bharat FIH has demonstrated incredible capability over the last few months by ramping up very quickly, to meet the company's (Ather Energy) requirements, the company said.

Ather Energy continues to see strong response for its electric scooters -- the 450X and 450 Plus.

The company, which is backed by Hero MotoCorp, has grown phenomenally in the past 12 months, with a 20 per cent increase in month-on-month sales, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming months, it said.

"With electronics being a significant integral part of an intelligent electric vehicle, we look forward to extending our electronics manufacturing services and technical expertise for the entire range of Ather's electric scooter offering," Bharat FIH Managing Director Josh Foulger stated.

