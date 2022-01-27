Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Asian Stocks Slump After Fed Says US Rates Will Rise 'Soon'

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.1% on Wednesday after a Fed statement said the US central bank “expects it will soon be appropriate” to raise rates. Investors expect as many as four rate hikes this year, starting in March.

Asian Stocks Slump After Fed Says US Rates Will Rise 'Soon'
The Nikkei 225 fell 3.2% to 26,152.12 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong retreated 2.6% to 23,664.80. - Deposit Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 1:33 pm

 Asian stock markets tumbled by unusually wide margins Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it plans to start raising interest rates soon to cool inflation.

 Tokyo's market benchmark fell more than 3%. Hong Kong and Seoul lost more than 2%.

 Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.1% on Wednesday after a Fed statement said the US central bank “expects it will soon be appropriate” to raise rates. Investors expect as many as four rate hikes this year, starting in March. The Fed said monthly bond purchases that push down long-term rates by injecting money into the financial system would be phased out in March.

 “The Fed's decision will reverberate globally, meaning that the era of low-interest rate, the ultra-low interest rate is over," said Francis Lun, CEO of Geo Securities in Hong Kong. “All the central banks will start to fight inflation instead of trying to stimulate the economy.”

 The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 3.2% to 26,152.12 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong retreated 2.6% to 23,664.80.

 The Kospi in Seoul sank 2.9% to 2,630.78, despite a stunning market debut for battery maker LG Energy Solutions, whose shares started trading at nearly twice their offer price after an initial public offering that drew the equivalent of $13 trillion in bids.

 LG Energy Solutions' shares initially fell but then recovered, gaining 3.3%. The company drew massive interest due to expectations of huge growth in the market for electric vehicles. Its market capitalisation of 105.3 trillion won ($87.62 billion) ranks it second in South Korea only to Samsung Electronics Co.

Samsung's shares fell 2.1% Thursday after it reported its operating profit for the last quarter rose by more than 53% from the same period last year as it thrived during the pandemic while relying on its dual strength in parts and finished products.

 The Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.9% to 3,425.28 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 2% to 6,822.10.

India's Sensex opened down 1.8% at 56,809.30. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also declined.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 slipped to 4,349.93 after being up 2.2% ahead of the Fed announcement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% to 34,168.09. The Nasdaq composite was little-changed at 13,542.12, shedding a 3.4% gain earlier in the day.

Wall Street rose immediately after the Fed statement but major indexes gave up their gains as Chair Jerome Powell took questions about how and when the central bank will let its balance sheet shrink after buying trillions of dollars of bonds through the pandemic. That would put upward pressure on market interest rates.

The selling accelerated as Powell acknowledged high inflation that has squeezed businesses and consumers isn't getting better. That could force the Fed to get even more aggressive about raising rates and removing its support for markets.

The last time the Fed raised rates and shrank its balance sheet at the same time was in late 2018. The S&P 500 lost nearly 20%.

 “Since the December meeting, I'd say the inflation situation is about the same but probably slightly worse,” Powell said. “It hasn't gotten better. It's probably gotten just a bit worse, and that's been the pattern.”

Powell also said that there's room to raise interest rates without hurting the labour market, and wouldn't rule out the possibility that the Fed could raise short-term rates at any of its seven remaining meetings this year or opt for a larger-than-usual increase at any one of them.

The Fed's near-zero interest rates helped to boost stock prices for nearly two years, but markets have been volatile since Powell and other officials in mid-December said plans to wind down economic stimulus might be accelerated to fight surging inflation.

In energy markets, benchmark US crude lost 73 cents to $86.62 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.75 to $87.35 on Wednesday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, shed 72 cents to $88.02 per barrel in London. It advanced $1.76 the previous session to $89.96.

The dollar edged up to 114.67 yen from Wednesday's 114.55 yen. The euro declined to $1.1223 from $1.1254. 

Tags

Business International Asian Stocks Global Markets US Federal Reserve
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Samsung Reports Robust Profit Based On Chip Strength

Samsung Reports Robust Profit Based On Chip Strength

Airtel Payments Bank Customers' Deposit Rises 75% To Rs 1,000 Crore In 2021

Future Group To Sell 25% Stake To Generali In General Insurance Segment

Canara Bank December Quarter Profit Jumps Two-Fold To Rs 1,502 Crore

Madhya Pradesh Joins Opposition States In Demanding 5-Year Extension To GST Compensation

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis

The people purchase Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar buy statues after paying their tributes on his death anniversary, at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar

Remembering Father Of Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar On Republic Day

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

Wall Paintings At Rajpath On 73rd Republic Day