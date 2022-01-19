Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Ashneer Grover, BharatPe's Cofounder, Takes Voluntary Leave Till March-End

The development comes amidst the ongoing controversy over a viral audio, in which Grover was being heard using inappropriate language with Kotak Mahindra’s employee over Nykaa’s IPO.

Ashneer Grover, BharatPe's Cofounder, Takes Voluntary Leave Till March-End
In a viral audio, Grover was being heard hurling abuses at a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee. - Outlook India

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 3:15 pm

Ashneer Grover, the co-founder and Managing director of BharatPe, has taken a voluntary leave till March-end, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. 

“Ashneer Grover, our C0-Founder and MD, has today informed the Board of his decision to take a voluntary leave of absence from BharatPe till March-end,” the company’s statement said. 

“For now, the Board has accepted Ashneer’s decision which we agree is in the best interests of the company, our employees and investors, and the millions of merchants we support each day,” it added. 

The development comes amidst the ongoing controversy over a viral audio, in which Grover was being heard using inappropriate language with Kotak Mahindra’s employee over Nykaa’s IPO. Meanwhile, the Kotak Mahindra Bank has said that it is going to take legal action against Grover and his wife Madhuri Grover in connection with the matter. 

Notably, Grover had previously sent a legal notice to Uday Kotak, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Kotak Mahindra Bank accusing the bank and its management of failure to secure financing and allocation of shares in Nykaa’s IPO.

BharatPe, which provides financial services to 75 lakh merchants across 150 cities, has said that its CEO Suhail Sameer will continue to lead the company.  
 

Tags

Business National BharatPe Ashneer Grover
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

5G Scare: Why Air India Had To Cancel Its Flights To The US

5G Scare: Why Air India Had To Cancel Its Flights To The US

Why Bajaj Finance Stock Price Is Shooting Through The Roof

ICICI Lombard General Q3 Profit Remains Flat At Rs 318 Crore

Digital Payments Record 40% Annual Growth At September-End 2021: RBI

Central Bank of Iran to Launch National Cryptocurrency; Ethereum Falls  

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold