ASEAN Delegation Visits Odisha To Explore Business Opportunities

Representatives of various countries of the Association of SouthEast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are on a three-day visit to Odisha to explore business opportunities in the state.

Odisha Industries minister Pratap Kehsari Deb said representatives from Myanmar, Brunei, Thailand, Indonesia, and Laos will interact with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and senior bureaucrats during their stay.

The team arrived after Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik invited them during the investors' meeting at New Delhi recently to come and invest in the state.

The delegation will attend a Mega Business Summit at Bhubaneswar on Friday. The summit will see the participation of all the major business associations and industries of Odisha.

The aim of the summit is to discuss ways to further strengthen the trade as well as cultural ties between Odisha and South East Asia.

The delegation will also meet CM Patnaik in the evening and discuss their trip and participation in Make in Odisha Conclave’22.

Senior diplomats including Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi, Ambassador of Republic of Indonesia to India, Moe Kyaw Aung, Ambassador of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to India, Bounneme Chouanghom, Ambassador of The Lao People’s Democratic Republic to India, Dato Alaihuddin Mohd Taha, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam to India, Amizal Fadzli Rajali, Charge d'affaires, High Commission of Malaysia in India, and Acharapan Yavaprapas, Consul-General, Royal Thai Consulate General, Kolkata are also part of the delegation.

As a build-up to the Make in Odisha Conclave’22 and as part of international outreach, the Government of Odisha conducted an Ambassadors’ Meet in New Delhi on August 31, 2022.

During the meeting, Patnaik had invited various Heads of Missions in India to come to the state and explore business opportunities.

The delegation visited the Deras Sea Food Park in the afternoon before attending a high-level meeting with the senior government of Odisha officials.



The officials apprised the delegates about the upcoming Make in Odisha Conclave’22 on November 30 and invited the guests to participate in the event and set up desks at the International Pavilion in the Conclave.

The ASEAN delegation also visited various sites including the Sun Temple at Konark and the Raja Rani Temple at Bhubaneswar.