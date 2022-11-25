Amazon India has responded to the summon sent by the Union Labour Ministry. In connection to the alleged violation of labour laws due mass layoffs, Amazon has responded and maintained that it did not sack any employee. It added that Amazon layoffs were actually voluntary resignations by employees as they opted for its separation programme on their own after accepting the severance package.

Since Amazon India was expected to appear before the deputy chief labour commissioner in Bengaluru, representatives from the company did the same. While doing that, Amazon India submitted its version and followed the narrative that ‘resignations were voluntary.’ Denying all the allegations, the company has maintained its stand as mentioned.

According to a report in the Economic Times, the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has pressed for an enquiry after mentioning that Amazon had set a deadline of November 30 to complete the process of the infamous Amazon layoffs. The step, since it affected the lives of many people, must be under the scanner, as per NITES.

The report adds that Amazon India has maintained that it tends to review the worker strength across verticals every year. The company indulges in this to see if it needs to realign anything in order to accommodate the changing environment.

For the unversed, the Labour Ministry sought Amazon’s response after NITES petitioned claiming that the online retailer ended up forcibly terminating employees across India.

So far, Amazon layoffs have affected many people globally. The company recently also maintained that the job cuts would come into effect soon and may also continue till 2023. While the exact number of job cuts are not yet known, some media reports suggested that Amazon may sack as many as 10,000 employees.