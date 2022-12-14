Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Airtel Launches 5G Services In Lucknow

Airtel Launches 5G Services In Lucknow

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 3:34 pm

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services here.
    
Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy a high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread, according to a press statement. 
    
"Currently operational at Gomti Nagar, Hazratganj, Aliganj, Aishbagh, Rajajipuram, Aminabad, Jankipuram, Alambagh and Vikas Nagar and a few other select locations, Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time," said Sovan Mukherjee, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Uttar Pradesh.
    
Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast networks and enjoy speed up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds, he added.
    
"The upgraded network will allow superfast access to high definition video streaming, gaming, instant uploading of photos along with revolutionising technical changes in education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics," Mukherjee said. 

