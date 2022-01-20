Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Air India To Resume Flight Operations To US From January 21

The announcement comes a day after the airline had to cancel eight of its flights travelling to the US amidst the deployment of 5G technology across several key airports in North America. 

Air India had to cancel eight of its flights to the US on Wednesday. - Outlook India

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 6:04 pm

Air India will resume its flight operations to and from the USA from January 21, 2022, the company announced on Thursday. 

On Wednesday, several international airlines such as Dubai-based Emirates, Japan’s All Nippon Airways, American Airlines and Delta Airlines had to cancel their flight operations, as the aviation industry in the US has been concerned about the impact of 5G technology on the aviation sector. 

Earlier in the day, Emirates announced that some of its Boeing 777 had resumed its flight operations to the US, while flight operations to Chicago, Dallas, Fort Worth, Miami, Newark, Orlando, Seattle, Boston, Houston and San Fransisco will resume on Friday and Saturday, respectively. 

Notably, the telecom operators and the airline industry are at loggerheads with each other over the deployment of 5G technology for the past few months. Though the telecom operators including AT&T and Verizon have said that the deployment of 5G technology would not impact airline operations, the airline operators are concerned that the C-Band, which is used in the 5G technology, would impact cockpit operations and aircraft radio altimeter services and might lead to a potential aviation crisis. 

Meanwhile, AT&T and Verizon have postponed turning on the 5G towers within a 2-mile radius of the airport runaways, as proposed by the airline industry. 

