After Infosys And Wipro, Now IBM Warns Employees Against Moonlighting

After tech giants Infosys and Wipro warned their employees against moonlighting, now IBM too, has sent a letter to its employees on dual employment, as per a report in Livemint.com. The latest report suggests that IBM has sent a message to its workforce clarifying that a second job in any capacity is against the company’s interest.

According to the Livemint.com report, Sandip Patel, India and South Asia Head of IBM mentions in the note, “A second job could be full-time part time or contractual in nature but at its core, is a failure to comply with employment obligations and a potential conflict of interest with IBM’s interests.”

As per Moneycontrol.com, the moonlighting note to employees further adds, “At IBM, our stance has always been clear: we encourage every IBMer to bring their whole selves to work. Your passion – be it for art, dance, or music is celebrated here, and in that spirit, we’d love to see you pursue your interests. However, if you advance a personal interest, whether directly or indirectly, at the expense of IBM’s interests, it is treated as a serious conflict of interest and a violation of trust.”

IBM’s stance on moonlighting comes at a time when the dual employment phenomenon has caused havoc in the IT industry, leaving people completely divided on the ethics and morality of the same.

Recently, Wipro also fired nearly 300 employees for moonlighting, raising many speculations on how the company managed to find about it. While initially, Infosys also sided with the ‘no moonlighting’ policy, later it introduced a platform called ‘Accelerate’ to allow its workforce to participate in activities beyond their primary work.