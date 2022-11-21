After BYJU’s Layoffs, Now Zomato Sacks Employees In Company-Wide Job Cuts: Report

While it has been the season of layoffs for the tech industry, even start-ups have reportedly not been spared. After BYJU’s layoffs made headlines, now food delivery aggregator Zomato has reportedly sacked employees in its company-wide layoffs.

As per a report in Livemint.com, Zomato layoffs have also become real as the company laid off employees across functions. This includes sacking workforce in technology, product and marketing and few other divisions, as per the report.

“There has been a regular performance-based churn of under 3 per cent of our workforce; there’s nothing more to it,” the Livemint.com report quoted a Zomato spokesperson as saying.

As per another media reports, till now, close to 100 employees have reportedly been affected by these layoffs at Zomato. While there is no official confirmation on the exact number of sacked employees, it has been reported that the process has been on for close to two weeks now.

These reports of layoffs at Zomato come a few days after Mohit Gupta, the co-founder of Zomato resigned. As per last updates, Zomato wrote a note to the markets along with a farewell message, announcing that he will remain a “long only investor in Zomato.” Gupta’s exit from Zomato follows the departure of Rahul Ganjoo, the former new initiatives head and Siddharth Jhawar, former head of Intercity Legends service.

The Livemint.com report adds that previously, Zomato laid off 520 employees or almost 13 per cent of its workforce in May 2020. The food delivery aggregate took this step in response to a downturn in its business due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, close to 17,000 employees have been affected due to layoffs in start-ups, the report adds.