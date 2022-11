Food delivery firm Zomato Ltd’s consolidated net loss for the September quarter narrowed to Rs 251 crore from Rs 430 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations increased by 62.2% Year-on-Year (YoY) to Rs 1,661 crore.

