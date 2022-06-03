Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Aether Industries Makes Stock Market Debut With 10% Premium

The stock made its debut at Rs 706.15, registering a jump of 9.99 per cent from the issue price at the BSE. It rallied 20.98 per cent to Rs 776.75.

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 11:27 am

Shares of speciality chemicals company Aether Industries on Friday listed with a premium of 10 per cent against its issue price of Rs 642.

The stock made its debut at Rs 706.15, registering a jump of 9.99 per cent from the issue price at the BSE. It rallied 20.98 per cent to Rs 776.75.

On the NSE, it is listed at Rs 704, with a premium of 9.65 per cent. The initial public offer of Aether Industries was subscribed 6.26 times last month.

The initial share sale had a fresh issue of up to Rs 627 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 28,20,000 equity shares. Its price range was Rs 610-642 per share.

Aether Industries is a speciality chemicals manufacturer in India, focused on producing advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology core competencies.

