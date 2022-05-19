Thursday, May 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Aether Industries' Rs 808-cr IPO To Open On May 24; Price Band At Rs 610-642 Per Share

The initial share-sale will open for public subscription on May 24 and conclude on May 26. The bidding for anchor investors will open on May 23

Aether Industries' Rs 808-cr IPO To Open On May 24; Price Band At Rs 610-642 Per Share
IPO .

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 May 2022 1:40 pm

Speciality chemicals company Aether Industries on Thursday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 610-642 for its Rs 808-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The initial share-sale will open for public subscription on May 24 and conclude on May 26. The bidding for anchor investors will open on May 23, the company announced.

The company has cut the size of the fresh issue of equity shares to Rs 627 crore from Rs 757 crore planned earlier following the pre-IPO placement. Apart from fresh issue, there will be an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 28.2 lakh equity shares by the promoter. At the upper end of the price band, the public issue is expected to fetch Rs 808 crore.

Related stories

Speciality Chemical Maker Aether Industries IPO To Open On May 24

LIC IPO’s Weak Debut: Investors Disappointed, But Long-term Hope Floats

Delhivery IPO: Share Sale Subscribed 1.63 Times On Day 3

Proceeds from the fresh issuance will be used to fund capital expenditure requirements for the proposed new project in Surat, Gujarat, fund working capital requirements and for payment of debt.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional investors, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 23 equity shares and in multiples of 23 thereafter.

Aether Industries is a speciality chemicals manufacturer in India focused on producing advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology core competencies.

It started with a research and development (R&D) unit in 2013 and began commercial production in 2017. It caters to the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, material science, electronic chemical, high performance photography and oil and gas industry segments.

The company's operating revenue grew to Rs 450 crore in FY21, from Rs 302 crore in FY20. Its net profit climbed to Rs 71 crore in FY21, from Rs 40 crore in FY20.

HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Tags

Business National Paytm IPO Ixigo IPO IPO Policybazaar IPO Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) Nykaa Ipo IPOs IPO Fundraising
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Suhail Khan Has Taught Thousands Of Girls Through Sofia Educational And Welfare Society

Suhail Khan Has Taught Thousands Of Girls Through Sofia Educational And Welfare Society

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Hails Kolkata Knight Riders' 'Character' After Elimination

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Hails Kolkata Knight Riders' 'Character' After Elimination