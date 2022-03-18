Last year, as Covid-19 restrictions were easing and normalcy was picking up, I decided to get back to running, something I was itching to do but wasn't able to.



But it's never easy to re-start running and you always need a well-cushioned sole in your shoe so that it can handle the impact easily.



And I stumbled upon Adidas Ultraboost 21, the latest at that time in Adidas' much-revered running shoe series.



I had a great experience and the recovery running sessions were never easier.

Adidas Ultraboost 22 review



Adidas has now come up with its successor, the Ultraboost 22 which resembles a lot with Adidas' previous offering with a beefy heel and cushioned mid-sole, but comes with some new features.



I've been using the new shoe for about two weeks now for brisk walks and moderate running, and here's my review of the Adidas Ultraboost 22:



The Adidas Ultraboost22 takes a cue from its predecessor in terms of design with a cushioned midsole and thick heel. There are subtle changes here and there barring that, there is a little to notice.

Geared towards long-distance running, the pair of shoes could well be used in training sessions, too, as they offer a firm grip and good control.



From amateurs to advanced runners - the Ultraboost 22 is likely to be appeal with its comfort.



Without much getting into the nitty-gritty of tech involved here, I would say the Ultraboost22 offers a slight bounce just as you stride ahead.

But the redesigned Linear Energy Push (LEP) is something noteworthy and worth mentioning as it provides the energy return for controlled and responsive stride.



So there is a little push you get as you run which helps save some energy and run a little extra.



What I really like about the shoe is its eco-friendly credentials as its Prime knit upper is made with recycled material.



I have lately gotten used to the slip-on designs. The snug fit holds your feet well and you can lace up for more adjustments.



The prime upper also feels a bit thick as compared to the one I had noticed in Ultraboost 21.



The outsole also stretches easily giving you more comfort. The Stretchweb outsole with Continental Rubber gives the shoe durability and a firm grip.



The heel is as usual beefy but offers stability while running. Moreover, it also brings down the chances of an injury, especially for those on a recovery run.





Should you invest?



It's a pretty versatile shoe but then it's expensive as well at Rs 17,999. There are subtle changes from the Ultraboost 21 so an upgrade may not bring too many features.



If you have been an Ultraboost fan, you may still consider it.



It has enough credentials to qualify for a good running shoe that can help you cover the distance, only if the price is not a concern.



That said, premium pairs of shoes don't come cheap anyway so if you do plan to splurge some, this may well be a good pick.