Adani Wilmar IPO Opens Today: All You Need To Know  

Edible oil major Adani Wilmar has opened its initial public offerings (IPO) on January 27 and the company expects to raise up to Rs 3,600 crore through its IPO. The company aims to fund its capital expenditure, reduce debt through this IPO and use it for acquisitions as it seeks to become India's biggest food and FMCG company.

The IPO comprising of fresh equity shares will be open till January 31 with its price per share ranging between Rs 218 to Rs 230.

AWL Reserves Maximum Share For Qualified Institutional Buyers

Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL) is a consumer goods 50:50 joint venture between Adani Group and Singapore based Wilmar Group and is known for cooking oils and some other food products under the Fortune brand.

During the period FY15-20, AWL was among the top five fastest-growing packaged food companies in India by revenue, finds a recent report by Ventura, a brokerage firm. As per the prediction of this firm, over FY21-24, AWL is likely to grow its revenues at a robust CAGR of 16.7 per cent to Rs 58,959 crore.

On Tuesday, AWL raised Rs 940 crore from anchor investors. It will allocate around 4.09 crore equity shares to anchor investors.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 65 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Nearly 50 per cent of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Should You Buy?

As per the report of Ventura, over the period FY19-21, AWL reported a revenue CAGR of 13.5 per cent to INR 37,090 ore in FY21 aided by 19.0 per cent CAGR in the edible oil business (82.2 per cent of FY21 revenue) to Rs 30,498 crore

Post-IPO, the public shareholding will be 12 per cent and the remaining 88 per cent will be equally held by the two shareholders of the joint venture.

“With strong cash flow generation and repayment of loans through IPO proceeds, we expect the company to be net debt-free by FY22,” says the report.

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company has proposed to utilize Rs 1,900 crore for capital expenditure, Rs 1,058.9 crore for repayment/prepayment of its borrowings and Rs 450 crore for funding of strategic acquisitions and investments.

Adani Wilmar Ltd.’s revenue has gone up to Rs 24,957.28 crore for the six months ended September in the current fiscal, as against Rs 16,273.73 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the same period, profit grew to Rs 357.13 crore from Rs 288.78 crore.

The company posted a revenue of Rs 37,195.65 crore and a profit of Rs 728 crore for the full 2020-21 fiscal.

On the first day of its opening of the IPO, the issue was subscribed more than 25 per cent. There were nearly 3.3 crore applications for shares so far against the total issue size of 12,25,46,150 shares.