Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
Adani Group To Invest Rs 10,000 Crore In West Bengal In Next 10 Years

Adani said the group’s investments will span world-class port infrastructure, state of art data centres and undersea cables that will connect them across the oceans, centres of excellence in digital innovation, warehouses and logistics parks.

Adani Group To Invest Rs 10,000 Crore In West Bengal In Next 10 Years
Gautam Adani.

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 6:46 pm

The Adani Group on Wednesday committed to invest Rs 10,000 crore in West Bengal over the next decade, group chief Gautam Adani announced on Wednesday.
     
At the inaugural session of Bengal Global Business Summit 2022 (BGBS) in Kolkata, Adani said the group’s investments will span world-class port infrastructure, state of art data centres and undersea cables that will connect them across the oceans, centres of excellence in digital innovation, warehouses and logistics parks.
     
Group company Adani Wilmar currently has an edible oil plant in Haldia.

"Over the next decade, we expect our total investment in Bengal to exceed Rs 10,000 crore. Thereafter, as we continue to expand here, we will bring into Bengal our world-class expertise across the green energy value chain," Adani said at the sixth edition of BGBS.

This is Gautam Adani's first appearance in the state's business summit.
     
Adani is also the highest bidder for the Tajpur deep sea port but the state is yet to announce Adani Port as the L1 bidder. 

"What I am committing to bring to Bengal is the best of the Adani Group – our expertise in infrastructure, our speed of execution, our experience, and our focus on building bigger and better.  What I am committing to bring is the technology and scale that will help recalibrate infrastructure in Bengal," he said.

He said the investment will help generate 25,000 direct and indirect employment.

"What I am committing to bring is the promise that I will live up to the expectations of the people of Bengal," Adani said. 

