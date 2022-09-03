Saturday, Sep 03, 2022
Adani Green Energy Acquires 52.4 Crore Shares In Suzlon: Report

Suzlon is a wind turbine manufacturer. The company has more than 12,330 wind turbines installed across six continents and 14 wind turbine manufacturing facilities in India

Updated: 03 Sep 2022 11:55 am

Adani Green Energy Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Group has acquired 52.4 crore shares in the renewable energy company, Suzlon Energy Limited, according to a report by ET Now. 

Based in Pune, Suzlon is a wind turbine manufacturer. Founded in 1995, the company has more than 12,330 wind turbines installed across six continents and 14 wind turbine manufacturing facilities in India. In April this year, the cash-strapped company planned to raise Rs 3,000 crore in order to refinance its lenders.

In the past few years, Adani Group is aggressively expanding its renewable energy portfolio across the country. Last year, Adani Green acquired SB Energy Holdings Ltd in an all-cash deal and a 40 mega-watt operational solar asset in Odisha.

The development comes when the company’s debt-to-equity ratio has been ranked as the second-worst in Asia at 2.021 per cent. Adani Green’s debt-to-equity ratio is only behind China’s Datang Huayin Electric Power Co., which has a ratio of 2,452%, according to a report by Bloomberg. Earlier, another report by rating firm CreditSights said that the businesses owned by Adani Group are "deeply over-leveraged."

Earlier this week, the company’s founder Gautam Adani was ranked as the third richest man in the world, worth $137 billion. 

