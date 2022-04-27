Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
Adani Group Incorporates Wholly-Owned Subsidiary For Media-Related Business

The company has incorporated AMG Media Networks Limited on April 26th, 2022, to carry on the business of media-related activities, including...publishing, advertising, broadcasting, distributing, etc. of content over different types of media networks

Gautam Adani.

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 4:51 pm

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Wednesday announced the incorporation of its subsidiary AMG Media Networks.

The wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) will start its business operations in due course.

"The company has incorporated a WOS namely, AMG Media Networks Limited on April 26th, 2022, with an initial authorized and paid-up share capital of Rs 1,00,000 each to carry on the business of media-related activities, including...publishing, advertising, broadcasting, distributing etc. of content over different types of media networks," AEL said in a filing to BSE.

AEL, a flagship company of Adani Group, is one of the country's leading business houses. 

