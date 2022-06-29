Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

About Dozen States Seek Extension Of GST Compensation; No Decision Taken

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said finance and other ministers of 16 states spoke on the compensation issue

undefined
Twitter/@FinMinIndia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 5:13 pm

About a dozen states cutting across party lines on Wednesday pitched for extending the mechanism to compensate states for revenue lost from the implementation of GST beyond June 30, but no decision was taken.

Briefing reporters about deliberations at the two-day meeting of the GST Council here, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said finance and other ministers of 16 states spoke on the compensation issue.

Of the 16 states, 3-4 spoke of evolving their own revenue stream to break from the compensation mechanism, she said.

Related stories

GST Council Meet: States Compensation, 28% Tax On Online Gaming, Casinos, Horse Racing In Agenda On Day 2

GST Council Clears Changes In Tax Rates Of Some Goods And Services On First Day Of Two-day Meeting

Opposition-Ruled States Demand Continuation Of GST Compensation

The Centre did not reveal its mind on the issue.

When a nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST) subsumed 17 central and state levies from July 1, 2017, it was decided that states will be compensated for any loss of revenue from the new tax for five years. That five-year term is ending on June 30.

With two years being lost in the pandemic, states have sought an extension of this compensation mechanism.

The Council - the highest decision-making body of the indirect tax regime, which is headed by the Union Finance Minister and comprises representatives of all states and UTs - discussed the issue at a meeting here but did not take a decision. 

Tags

Business National GST Compensation GST Council GST Collection GST On Textile GST Council Meeting GST On Cryptocurrency GST Collection In March GST Claims Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Export Growth Euphoria For FY22 Is Much Ado About Little

India's Export Growth Euphoria For FY22 Is Much Ado About Little

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s