Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

#Reducecryptotax Trends On Twitter A Day After Budget 2022; Bitcoin Falls Over 5%  

A day after Union Budget came out and announced heavy tax on crypto transactions, #ReduceCryptoTax was trending on Twitter. Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin fell 5.04 per cent in the last 24 hours. 

#Reducecryptotax Trends On Twitter A Day After Budget 2022; Bitcoin Falls Over 5%  
cryptocurrency

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 8:35 pm

With the demand to reduce the crypto taxation announced in Budget 2022, that has imposed 30 per cent tax on 'Virtual Assets' like cryptos, crypto enthusiasts expressed their agitations on Twitter on Thursday. Aditya Singh, co-founder of Crypto India, a crypto-related information platform, has started a petition urging the government to reconsider and reduce the tax. #ReduceCryptoTax was trending on Twitter today. 

"While taxation is a positive step, 30% tax will discourage traders. We believe that crypto-assets should be treated fairly and at par with other asset classes like equities to enable growth of the industry in the long term”, Sumit Gupta, founder and CEO of CoinDCX, a crypto exchange tweeted.  

Meanwhile, in cryptocurrency market, the price of Bitcoin was down by 5.04 per cent and was trading at $36,693.40 at 6:00 pm, while its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.24 per cent, up by 0.13 per cent in the last 24 hours.   

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,592.34, with a fall of 6.77 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 5.33 per cent over the same period and was trading at $362.44. Solana (SOL) down by 13.64 per cent to $95.70 and Cardano (ADA) was down by 4.53 per cent to $1.02. 

Meme Coins    

Related stories

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Shiba Inu Crash  Up To 6%; Global Crypto Markets Remain Subdued

ITR For Next Fiscal To Have Separate Column For Crypto Income, Says Tarun Bajaj

A Day After India Budget 2022 Imposes 30% Tax On Crypto, Global Market Falls 4%

All major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have shown a fall in the last 24 hours.  

Dogecoin was down by 6.24 per cent while trading at $0.1356 at 6:00 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was down by 5.18 per cent and was trading at $0.00002037, Dogelon Mars fell by 9.69 per cent and was trading at $0.000000771, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.02036 and recorded a fall of 14.22 per cent.   

Overall Scenario   

The global crypto market cap was at $1.68 trillion, registering a decrease of 5.35 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $74.79 billion, up by 23.08 per cent.   

Silva Token (SILVA) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 273.6 per cent, it was trading at $0.0000000005661 at 6:00 pm. On the other hand, MetaPay (METAPAY) witnessed maximum loss, falling 73.19 per cent; it was trading at $0.0000003101.  

Latest Update  

Founder of WazirX, a cryptocurrency exchange Nischal and Omar Syed, a blockchain architect Omar Syed has announced to launch Shardeum, that will solve for scalability, decentralisation, and security, press statement reported. 

‘Shardeum’ word which was originated from the technique ‘Sharding’ which is being utilised to resolve the problem of scalability. The method basically means breaking down a network into numerous pieces to accommodate more users, permitting for global-scale decentralised applications. The project will incorporate sharding and auto-scaling to provide high throughput, low latency, and immediate finality. 

“The fees are typically high because of the low number of transactions. We aim to solve that, gradually with the increasing number of users, the limitations will increase but we will aim to tackle that,” says Shetty. 

Tags

Business Crypto Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Union Budget 2022 Cryptocurrency Investments
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

16,798-km National Highways Under PPP Mode; 331 Fee Plazas Operational Now, Says Nitin Gadkari

16,798-km National Highways Under PPP Mode; 331 Fee Plazas Operational Now, Says Nitin Gadkari

Cryptocurrency Will Never Be A Legal Tender, Says Finance Secretary

Mahindra Finance Aims To Bring Net NPA Below 4% By March

Adani Power Reports December Quarter Profit At Rs 218.49 Crore

Lending Banks Propose Future Retail Assets' Sale To Recover Rs 17,000 Crore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

People participate in a ritual for the African sea goddess Yemanja at Ramirez Beach in Montevideo, Uruguay. AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico

Yemanja Feast Day: Uruguans Flock To The Beach To Pay Ode To Sea Goddess

A 216-foot statue of 11th century saint Ramanujacharya ahead of its unveiling ceremony, at Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Gets 'Statue Of Equality' To Honour Saint Ramanuja

A man walks and other cycles past a Covid-19 awareness Mural in Mumbai

Covid-19 Awareness Mural In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday, at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

In Pics: Shamita Shetty Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With Friends And Family

Bar-headed Geese, that migrate to the region in winter fly at a wet land in village Gharana in Ranbir Singh Pura.

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth