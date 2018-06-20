2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Variants Explained

Hyundai recently launched the much-awaited Creta facelift in India. Prices start from Rs 9.43 lakh and go up to Rs 15.03 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Not much has changed in the new Creta compared to the pre-facelift version; however, it is better equipped than before. And if you are already planning to buy the new Creta and are confused as to which variant to go for, read on.

Hyundai Creta E

The Creta’s base E variant is available with the 1.6-litre petrol engine only.

Features

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

All four power windows

Front seat belt with pre-tensioners

Manual AC with rear vents

Tilt-adjustable steering

Height-adjustable driver seat

Day/night IRVM

Non-adjustable rear headrests

Sliding front armrest with storage

Worth buying?

This variant is for those who are on a strict budget but want the Creta. In this variant, the Creta gets minimum features and doesn't even feel like a car that costs almost Rs 10 lakh. It even misses out one some very basic features like a music system, ISOFIX child seat anchors, rear parking sensors and electrically adjustable ORVMs. This variant, then, is best for those who just want the petrol Creta on a budget and will mostly be driving themselves.

Hyundai Creta E+

The E+ variant of the Creta is available with the 1.6-litre petrol and the 1.4-litre diesel engine.

Price difference: Rs 56,000 over the E (petrol)

Features (over the E variant)

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators

5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth (petrol only)

Steering-mounted controls (petrol only)

4 speakers (even on diesel)

Hyundai iBlue (petrol only)

Worth buying?

If you are looking for a petrol engine-powered Creta on a tight budget, we would suggest you to go for the base E variant and get a good audio system fitted post purchase. The price premium (for petrol) Hyundai is charging for the E+ over E is not justified in our books. However, if you want the diesel Creta and are on a budget, you don’t have an option. That said, we still believe that it misses out on quite a lot of features that we now consider basic for cars in this segment and price bracket.

Hyundai Creta S

The S variant of the Creta is available with the 1.4-litre diesel (MT) engine and the 1.6-litre diesel engine (AT).

Price difference: Rs 1.74 lakh over Creta E+ diesel, Rs 1.56 lakh between diesel-powered Creta S MT (1.4) and S AT (1.6).

Features (over the E+ variant)

Reverse parking sensors and camera with dynamic guidelines

Front fog lamps

Rear defogger

Alloy wheels (16-inch)

LED DRLs

5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and steering-mounted controls

Roof rails

Rear armrest with cupholders

Rear power outlet

Rear parcel tray

Adjustable rear headrests

Worth Buying?

The Creta S powered by the 1.4-litre diesel engine with manual transmission is the one to go for if you’re mostly driven by a chauffeur and travel a lot. Additional features over previous variants like adjustable rear headrests, rear power outlet and armrest will ensure you’re well settled in the back seat. The price difference of Rs 1.74 lakh (over Creta E+ (1.4)) is, however, way too high for the additional goodies on offer.

The Creta S (1.6D) is the most affordable variant to go for if you need the diesel-auto combination, which means you’re mostly driving yourself and doing a lot of miles too, to justify the diesel engine. You pay a premium of Rs 1.56 lakh for this powertrain over the 1.4 diesel with manual transmission, which in our books is a fair hike.

Hyundai Creta SX

Engines offered with: 1.6-litre petrol and 1.6-litre diesel engine

Price difference (petrol): Rs 1.94 lakh over Creta E+ petrol || SX (auto) - Rs 1.6 lakh over SX (manual)

Price difference (diesel): Rs 1.50 lakh over Creta S diesel || SX (auto) - Rs 1.5 lakh over SX (manual) Price difference between Creta S AT and SX AT- Rs 1.64 lakh)

Features (over S)

Projector headlamps

Cornering lamps

Cruise control

Push button start

Automatic climate control

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Arkamys sound

60:40 split seats (automatic only)

ISOFIX child seat anchors (automatic only)

17-inch alloys (automatic only)

Electric sunroof (automatic only)

Worth Buying?

Even if the price hike is pretty steep, this could be one of most popular variants in the Creta lineup considering that it feels like a complete package. If you are looking for an automatic, this is the best you could have as the automatic transmission is not available in the top-spec SX(O) variant. However, if you are someone who is looking for a manual transmission and can spend a bit more, we would suggest you to go for the SX(O) variant.

Note: Both the automatic variants get ISOFIX child seat anchors and 60:40 split rear seats, features that are not offered even in the top-spec SX(O) variant.

Hyundai Creta SX (dual tone):

Price difference over SX: Rs 50,000 for both petrol and diesel

Features (over SX)

17-inch alloys

Blacked out roof

all-black cabin with colour-coded highlighters

It is available in two colour combinations only: Polar White with Phantom Black and Passion Orange with Phantom Black

Worth Buying?

For people who like to flaunt their new set of wheels, the SX dual tone variant will more than suffice. It has got the right mix of practicality and luxury, and gets additional embellishments to turn heads. Moreover, the interior pack adds a touch of class to the Hyundai SUV’s cabin.

Hyundai Creta SX(O)

Price difference over SX: Rs 1.6 lakh and Rs 1.8 lakh for petrol and diesel respectively.

Engines offered with: 1.6-litre petrol and 1.6-litre diesel

Features (over SX)

Side and curtain airbags

Electronic stability control

Vehicle stability management control

Hill launch assist

17-inch alloys

Auto-dimming IRVM

Electric sunroof

Leather seats

Lane change flash adjustment

6-way electrically adjustable driver seat

Smart key band

Wireless mobile charger

Worth Buying?

The SX(O) is the fully loaded, top-of-the-line variant of the Creta and gets a plethora of features including significant safety features. And a premium of over Rs 1.5 lakh for these features is amply justified in our books. So, if you don’t mind spending extra, we would suggest you to go for this variant considering the high level of safety and features it offers.

