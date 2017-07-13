2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift Launched At Rs 15.49 Lakh
What’s new in the 2017 Octavia?
The most noticeable exterior update is the split LED headlamps that replace the bi-xenon setup found in the older version. The front and rear bumpers have also been redesigned. When compared to the older sedan, there’s a difference in the layout of the tail lamp assembly as well.
Changes on the inside include a larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and ambient lighting. The 2017 Octavia also gets hands-free parking added to its feature list, a first in its segment. While the engine and transmission options remain unchanged, the rear track of the 1.8-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel version of the Octavia has been widened. The wider rear track has helped Skoda give these versions a revised rear suspension setup.
The Skoda Octavia facelift continues to draw power from the same petrol and diesel engines as before. The petrol range consists of two turbocharged engines - the 1.4-litre TSI and the 1.8-litre TSI that produce 150PS and 180PS of maximum power, respectively. The smaller engine is only available with a 6-speed manual transmission while the 1.8-litre engine is paired to a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The only diesel option available is the 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine which puts out 143PS of maximum power. This engine comes with two transmission options - a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed DSG transmission.
Source: cardekho.com
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Govt Calls For An All-Party Meet
- Man Thrashed For Carrying 'Beef' In Nagpur, 4 Detained
- NGT Declares ‘No-Development Zone’ Near Ganga
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- 25 Openings In A Day, Congress Looks To Revamp Social Media Team Month After Ramya Took Charge
- Government Says Letter Asking To Link Property To Aadhaar Is Fake
- Two Soldiers Killed In An Attack Along LoC, Report Says Pakistan Army Targeted Soldiers
- Kerala Actress Abduction Case: Popular Actor Dileep Arrested
Post a Comment