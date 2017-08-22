2017 Hyundai Verna Launched At Rs 7.99 Lakh

The new-generation Hyundai Verna has just entered the country at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Equipped with more features than before, the latest avatar of the Verna has set its sights on reclaiming the throne in the mid-size sedan segment ruled by the Honda City and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Let’s take a brief look at the variants and their pricing (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Prudent to note that these prices will be valid for the first 20,000 customers only, following which, they will be increased:

Petrol

Verna E (Manual): Rs 7.99 lakh

Verna EX (Manual): Rs 9.06 lakh

Verna EX (Automatic): Rs 10.22 lakh

Verna SX (Manual): Rs 9.49 lakh

Verna SX (O) (Manual): Rs 11.08 lakh

Verna SX(O) (Automatic): 12.23 lakh

Diesel

Verna E (Manual): Rs 9.19 lakh

Verna EX (Manual): Rs 9.99 lakh

Verna EX (Automatic): Rs 11.39 lakh

Verna SX (Manual): Rs 11.11 lakh

Verna SX+ (Automatic): Rs 12.61 lakh

Verna SX(O) (Manual): Rs 12.39 lakh

The new Verna gets two engine options - a 1.6-litre petrol and a 1.6-litre diesel. The petrol engine makes 123PS of power at 6400rpm and 151Nm of torque at 4850rpm, while the diesel engine produces 128PS of power at 4000rpm and 260Nm of torque from 1500rpm all the way up to 3000rpm. Both engines are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Fuel-efficiency figures come in at 17.70kmpl for the petrol MT (earlier 17.01kmpl) and 15.92kmpl for the petrol AT (earlier 15.74kmpl), while the diesel delivers 24.75kmpl and 21.02kmpl for the MT and AT respectively (earlier 21.9kmpl and 19.08kmpl respectively).

If you are looking for an automatic, then Hyundai offers a 6-speed torque converter in the EX and SX(O) petrol-powered variants and the EX and SX trims with the sedan powered by the diesel mill. On paper, the new Verna has the most powerful engines on offer when compared to its competition, which includes the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, the Honda City, Volkswagen Vento and the Skoda Rapid. But will that alone propel it to the top of the segment? Well, I’d say it needs to look good too.

Speaking of looks, the new Verna is based on the Russia-spec Hyundai Solaris. The Verna for India gets a sporty design like its bigger sibling, the Hyundai Elantra. The third-gen car features a trapezoidal grille, bi-xenon headlamps with daytime running lights and projector fog lamps. As you moves to the side, you will notice the strong crease that runs under the window line and merges with the tail lamps, and the coupe-like silhouette like the older car. While the E and EX (manual) variant gets 15-inch steel wheels, the EX (automatic) gets alloy wheels of the same size. The SX and SX(O) variants get 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The new Verna measures 4,440mm in length, longer than the previous-generation by 65mm. It’s also wider than before by 29mm, measuring 1729mm now. The wheelbase is also longer than before by 30mm and that should free up more space at the rear. At the rear, the raked roofline and the LED tail lamps give the Verna a very distinct look when compared to its predecessor.

On the inside, the Verna continues to use good quality plastics and materials. There’s a 7-inch touchscreen system that offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options. The top-end variant features on-board navigation and cooled front seats like the Elantra as well. The rear seat occupants get air-con vents and a USB charging port. Standout features of the top-end variant include electrically operated sunroof, hands-free boot opening function, a curtain for the rear windscreen and rear parking sensors with camera. ABS and dual airbags are standard across the range while the top-end variant gets 6 airbags.

Features List

E

2 Airbags

ABS

Day-night mirror

Front seatbelts with pretensioners

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Halogen reflector headlamps

Dual-tone interior

Rear seat armrest

Front and rear power windows

Cooled glovebox

Tilt steering

Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors

EX (Features Over E)

Rear parking sensors

Automatic headlamps

Folding key fob with remote

Rear defogger with timer

15-inch alloy wheels (Automatic only)

Sunglass holder

Height-adjustable driver seat

Front armrest with storage

5-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Bluetooth calling and streaming

Shark fin antenna

Climate control

Rear vents

Front and rear USB ports

SX (Features Over EX)

Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror

Height-adjustable front seatbelts

Projector headlamps

LED daytime running lights

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearknob (Automatic only)

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink

iBlue smartphone app remote

Electric sunroof (Automatic only)

Rear sunshade (Automatic only)

SX(O) (Feature over SX)

2 thorax and 2 curtain airbags

Keyless entry and push-button start

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearknob

Ventilated seats with perforated leather seats

Auto Link (connected car app)

Electric sunroof

Hands-free boot opening function

Additionally, Hyundai is offering a 3 year/unlimited km warranty, along with 3 years of roadside assistance (RSA) and 3 map updates with the all-new Hyundai Verna.

