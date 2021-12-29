10 Steps To Follow To Add A New Nominee To Your EPFO Account

All the account holders of the retirement fund body Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) need to add the name of a nominee by latest by December 31, 2021. Failing to add a nominee within this due date, the account holder may not avail various benefits offered by EPFO. The account holders can add the nominee name online on the official website of the EPFO.

EPFO tweeted the details on how to change EPF/PF nominations online, "#EPF Members can file new nomination to change existing EPF/#EPS nomination."

One can follow these 10 steps to add a nominee and declare an e-nomination:

1. Go to the official website epfindia.gov.in to log in.

2. Click on the ‘Employees’ button under ‘Service’ after logging in to your account on the official website of EPFO

3. Select 'Member UAN/Online Service.'

4. One needs their UAN and password to log in.

5. Under the 'Manage' option, click on the ‘E-Nomination' button.

6. To add a nominee, you have to change the family declaration, so press ‘Yes’ and click on 'Add Family Details’ to add more than one nominee.

7. Thereafter, click on 'Nomination Details' to add details like the total amount of shares nominated to the new nominee and then save the new nomination details.

8. Click at 'E-sign' to generate OTP

9. To complete the process, you need to submit the OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

10. Your new nominee is registered with EPFO once the OTP has been verified.

To add the name of the nominee, the account holder needs to link the Aadhar number with the UAN number on their official website.

Various account holders tweeted about the glitches they faced while adding the name of the nominee online and complained about the difficulty they faced updating KYC and e-nominations. One of the tweets says, “Dear sir, kindly update your server. Last 5 days I can't sign in for updating KYC and e-nominations. And the govt has announced that e-nomination last date.”

But EPFO later mentioned in a tweet, “24.07 crore accounts have been credited with an interest of 8.50% for the FY 2020-21.”

The name of the PF nominee mentioned in the latest PF nomination filed online will be considered as the final one and the earlier PF nomination will be considered cancelled by the PF account holder after a fresh PF nomination.