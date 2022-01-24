Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Zypp Electric, Mechanifyspares Team Up For Maintenance Of Its EVs

The partnership is aimed at organising the disconnected electric two-wheeler (E2W) market by augmenting the existing supply chain and proprietary technology

Zypp is ramping up its fleet by four times to cater to the rising demand. - Deposit Photos

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 4:36 pm

 Shared electric mobility startup Zypp Electric has collaborated with online EV components and spare parts provider Mechanifyspares for maintenance and repair of its EVs, a release said on Monday. 

The partnership is aimed at organising the disconnected electric two-wheeler (E2W) market by augmenting the existing supply chain and proprietary technology, Zypp said in the release.

Under the partnership, the company said it will be able to procure required spare parts by placing an online order with Mechanifyspares and getting it delivered across the cities it operates, the platform said.

Further, Zypp will also enable Mechanifyspares in becoming a one-stop solution for all sorts of EV challenges related to maintenance and repairing, it added. 

According to the platform, the industry is growing at an unprecedented pace, with India's EV market projected to grow by 90 per cent to USD 150 billion in the next decade.

While the ecosystem is training ICE garage mechanics to repair EVs as smoothly as an ICE, the lack of an organised spare part provider makes repairing inaccessible to many EV users, it said. 

The development comes as Zypp is expecting logistics and e-commerce companies to opt for an aggressive switch post-Delhi government's new EV norm, the company said. 

As India's B2B gears up for an electric future, Zypp is ramping up its fleet by four times to cater to the rising demand. 

Starting April, Zypp plans to add 2,000 new EVs every month into its fleet, as per the release. 

“As we move to fulfil our dream of putting 1,00,000 EVs on the road for last-mile logistics by this year, we're super excited to create an end-to-end journey for all our partners with Mechanify. 

“While there has been significant growth in the sale and purchase of EVs, there's a massive gap in last mile EV challenges like maintenance or repairs. Having Mechanify on board will help us provide a well-serviced vehicle that runs without any problems,” said Akash Gupta, co-founder-CEO, Zypp Electric. 

Mechanifyspares will be able to solve a major issue of procuring branded spare parts to Zypp's dedicated team that handles its EV repairs to help it remove the bottlenecks it would otherwise face at this stage of growth, Gupta added. 

“While India saw growth in EV adoption and charging infrastructure, it lacks a connected ecosystem that resolves end-to-end problems …industry, garage owners, suppliers, and others face difficulties in obtaining genuine two-wheeler parts due to the unorganised nature of the EV ecosystem. Mechanifyspares want to organise the unorganised spare part industry and address an underlying challenge hindering the EV adoption in India,” said Viren Thakur and Ujjwal Seth, founders, Mechanifyspares. 

Zypp has already tied up with over 100 partners across the logistics, grocery, food and pharma sectors. 

