Zomato, Swiggy Face Glitch; Complaints Flood On Social Media

Online food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy were down for nearly 20 minutes on Wednesday afternoon, triggering a flood of complaints on social media from customers.

According to an industry official, the two main online food ordering platforms faced outage around 2 pm due to a technical snag with Amazon Web Services which hosts both the platforms.

The issue was rectified after about half an hour, the official said.

Comments from Amazon Web Services could not be immediately obtained as a mailed query remained unanswered.

Responding on Twitter to a complaint by a user who could not get his order, Zomato's support page @zomatocare said, "Hi there, we are facing a temporary glitch. Please be assured our team is working on this and we will be up and running soon."

When reached out, Swiggy did not comment.

While some of the hungry customers who had to wait long demanded a refund, others made fun of the situation, reminding Zomato of its recent announcement to start instant delivery within 10 minutes.

Another user wondered if the platforms had run out of investors' money.