Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Zomato Shares Fall Below Listing Price. Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Shares of food delivery application operator Zomato fell as much as 10 per cent to settle below its listing price Rs 116 on Friday.

Zomato Shares Fall Below Listing Price. Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?
-

Trending

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 4:21 pm

Shares of food delivery application operator Zomato fell as much as 10 per cent to settle below its listing price Rs 116 on Friday. Zomato made a stellar stock market debut on bourses in July last year. The stock opened for trading at Rs 116, marking a premium of 53 per cent compared to the issue price of Rs 76 and hit an all-time high of Rs 169 on November 16, data from stock exchanges showed.

Sharp fall in Zomato's stock price came on the back of higher cost of operations due to the tax imposition on the aggregator, analysts said.

"The costs have escalated due to the tax imposed on the aggregator, along with the fact that the lockdown is also not currently happening. We advise investors to set a target of Rs 90 for the stock and a stop loss of 127," said Ravi Singhal, vice chairman at GCL Securities.

Stiff competition from Swiggy is also impacting the company adversely.

"The technical setup in Zomato stock is in bearish formation on intraday and daily charts which may drag the stock to Rs 112-110 levels in near term. The valuations of the company are also not supporting the growth. Zomato is facing a tough competition from Swiggy in many terms mainly having a thinner metro restaurant network. We recommend investors to maintain the sell position on the stock," said Ravi Singh, vice president & head of research at Share India Securities.

Zoato raised Rs 9,375 crore from the IPO which was subscribed over 38 times in July last year.
 

Tags

Business Zomato Zomato Shares
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Covid-19 Related Data Of 20,000 Indians Leaked Online

Covid-19 Related Data Of 20,000 Indians Leaked Online

Bandhan Bank Profit Surges 36% To Rs 859 Crore In December Quarter

Kajaria Ceramics Q3 Net Profit Surges 3% To Rs 124.73 Crore

FedEx Starts Electric Vehicle Trials In India

SBI Life Profit Jumps 56% To Rs 364 Crore In Q3

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' which released in 2013. The sports drama film also starred actors Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

A model wears a creation for the Bluemarble fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week In Full Swing

Actor Tovino Thomas' second cousin is a very popular Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly.

Happy Birthday TT: 5 Things You Didnt Know About the 'Minnal Murali' Star

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East