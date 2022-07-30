ZNet Technologies Signs Distribution Partnership With Freshworks 

ZNet Technologies, a cloud distributor offering cloud infrastructure and managed services, has entered a distribution partnership with software start-up, Freshworks Inc. The latter's suite of products, including Freshdesk, the omnichannel helpdesk software, and Freshsales, a CRM with marketing and sales automation capabilities, will be added to the product portfolio that ZNet businesses and channel partners can resell.

FreshWorks believes this partnership will benefit enterprises across all sizes and fast-growing industries like automotive and hospitality, coupled with ecommerce consulting firms who need efficient marketing strategies. Varun Vig, Head of Channels & Alliances for Freshworks APJ, India and MEA, claimed that ZNet's expertise is in helping businesses succeed in their digital transformation journey by implementing business applications on the cloud. "Coupled with ZNet's strong reach in the India market will help us scale our business and build lasting customer relationships in the region," he added.

During the pandemic followed by an endemic, customer engagement and satisfaction have emerged as a critical challenge for modern businesses. Most customer experience (CX) solutions available today are either too expensive or complicated, with complex deployment costs that make them difficult for most companies to implement without the technical know-how.

Munesh Jadoun, CEO of ZNet Technologies, said that Freshworks' affordable products make it easy for companies to engage with their customers, irrespective of their size or scale. California-based Software as a Service (SaaS) unicorn, Freshworks, serves over 58,000 customers with customer management solutions globally, including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. s.

In September 2021, the start-up raised $1.03 billion in its Nasdaq IPO and reached a $10.1 billion valuation. In doing so, it became the first India-born SaaS firm to trade on a US exchange. Around two-thirds of Freshworks' 4300 employees were shareholders in the firm at the time of this listing.

The company's revenue surpassed $100 million in the fourth quarter ended December 2021, rising 44% year-on-year to $105 million. However, the unicorn's losses also widened during the reporting period to $56.4 million.