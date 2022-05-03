Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Zepto Nears Entering Unicorn Club After Raising $200 Million In Series D Funding

Quick commerce company Zepto has raised $200 million in Series D funding led by Y Combinator, Kaiser Permanente, Nexus Venture Partners, Glade Brook Capital, and Lachy Groom. With this, Zepto’s current valuation stands at $900 million. With the recent funding, the company plans to expand its portfolio across engineering, analytics, marketing, finance and HR.

The company recently launched ‘Zepto Café’ in Mumbai, which caters to the 10-minute delivery of café items in select locations of the city. 

Aadit Palicha, Co-founder and CEO of Zepto said, “We posted 800% Q-o-Q revenue growth, while burn has come down 5X on a per-order basis. Our team achieved this while continuing to delight our customers - we maintained a phenomenal 88-Point NPS and 60% Month-1 Buyer Retention at scale. This unbelievable execution over the past few months has made it clear to investors that Zepto will be one of the winners in Indian Q-Commerce.”

Launched in 2021, Bengaluru-based Zepto provides the 10-minutes delivery service, across the quick commerce space. 

Kaivalya, Zepto’s co-founder and CTO said, “Our rigorous focus on Unit Economics is the main reason why we’ve had such an amazing trajectory as a company. We’ve turned micro-markets profitable and brought down burn significantly while growing to a scale of hundreds of thousands of orders per day!”

