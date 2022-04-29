Wipro's Net Profit Rises 4% YoY To Rs 3,087 Crore In March Quarter

IT major Wipro on Friday reported 3.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,087 crore for the March quarter. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 2972 crore in the year-ago period.

Wipro's revenue from operation rose 28 per cent to Rs 20,860 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 16,245 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Meanwhile, IT services segment revenue was at $2,721.7 million, an increase of 3.1 per cent QoQ and 26.4 per cent YoY.

The company expects revenue from IT services business to be in the range of $2,748 million to $2,803 million in June 2022 quarter. This translates to a sequential growth of 1 per cent to 3 per cent.

The company said it had 243,128 employees as on 31 March, 2022 with an attrition level at 23.8 per cent.

Commenting on the results, Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director said, “We have had an outstanding year, finishing with $10.4 billion in revenues, and an industry-leading growth of 27% year on year. This is our sixth straight quarter of strong revenue growth at or over 3%."