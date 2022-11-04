Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Wipro Reinstates COO Position, Appoints Amit Choudhary As Chief Operating Officer

 Amit Choudhary will work closely with senior teams across the company on transformation initiatives as Wipro has reinstated the COO position

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 11:47 am

Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro has appointed Amit Choudhary as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and member of the executive board, as per the recent announcement made by the company.

With Amit Choudhary's appointment, Wipro has brought back the position of COO in its top management. The move is crucial as the position was discontinued, following the retirement of Bhanumurthy Ballapuram in July 2021.

According to a statement from Wipro, Choudhary will work closely with senior teams across the company on transformation initiatives. He will manage responsibilities and roles such as enterprise risk management, chief information officer (CIO), chief information security officer (CISO), and global business operations.

Thierry Delaporte, chief executive and MD, Wipro said via a company's statement, “Amit brings an incredible mix of strategic thinking and credible execution." He added, "With his experience and unique understanding, Wipro will continue to build a business that delivers to the needs of our stakeholders."

According to Delaporte, Choudhary would be responsible for expanding its transformation and driving operational excellence.

“I am very excited to join Wipro and look forward to working with the incredible team. I hope to bring new perspectives that will further strengthen the organization’s core business, while deepening the value we offer to our clients,” Choudhary said in a statement.

Choudhary joins Wipro following a 15-year tenure at Capgemini, where he served as executive committee member and COO for the company's financial services business unit. He formerly held a number of executive positions at Cadence Design Systems and Boston Consulting Group.

Recently, Wipro also made headlines for its stance against moonlighting by its staff and fired 300 employees after it found them employed by other companies.

