Who Is B V R Subrahmanyam, The New Niti Aayog CEO

Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Former Jammu & Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam
Updated: 20 Feb 2023 7:59 pm

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Monday appointed former IAS officer B V R Subrahmanyam was on Monday appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Niti Aayog replacing Parameswaran lyer, who has been named as the Executive Director of World Bank.

The appointment committee approved Subrahmanyam's appointment for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, according to Personnel Ministry order.

Subrahmanyam is 1987 batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Chhattisgarh cadre. He holds an engineering degree as well as a management degree from London School of Business.

In his previous assignments he served as Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, additional Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh and Joint Secretary in Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in two stints from 2004-2008 and from 2012-2015 serving former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As additional Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh he was instrumental in containing insurgency in Chhattisgarh in the 2010s.

According to a Times of India report, after he took over as Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of abrogation of Article 370, around 2,273 pending infrastructure projects worth Rs 5,979 crore which had been pending for past 5-10 years were sanctioned.

In 2020, Subrahmanyam drew flak from Kashmiri politicians after he said that 'J&K was a broken state'. 

"The governance was broken badly, there was no system, no rules, and decay began a long time ago. Not a single soul had cried over detention of political and separatist leaders in August last year, when Centre scrapped J&K’s status," he was quoted by the New Indian Express as saying.
 

Business B V R Subrahmanyam NITI Aayog
