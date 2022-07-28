Wharton School Launches Metaverse Course, Cathie Woods Sold Over 1.4 Million Coinbase Shares, Bitcoin Up 10%

Wharton Business School, Pennsylvania, US, became the world’s first Ivy league school to launch a program based on metaverse and other emerging technology, including virtual reality, blockchain and others. It is a six-week-long online certification course, titled ‘Business in the Metaverse Economy’. Wharton says it aims to educate students about metaverse business practices through this program.

Professor Kevin Werbach, academic director, Wharton Business School, said in a press release, “The metaverse is a significant and broad phenomenon that is still poorly understood. We hope to equip business leaders, consultants, and entrepreneurs with an understanding of the impending opportunities the metaverse brings, as well as the practical knowledge to build solutions of value.”

NEWS: #WhartonExecEd has launched “Business in the Metaverse Economy," an online certificate program.



The course, which includes interactive learning experiences, is designed to help leaders develop strategies to capture value in the emerging market.



📝: https://t.co/rRu2fiG7hZ

In other news, three funds of Cathie Wood-headed ARK Investment Management have sold over 1.4 million shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN). Incidentally, ARK investment had bought about $246 million worth of Coinbase shares on its trading launch day a year ago, reported Coindesk.

Shares of Coinbase opened for trading in New York at $342 on April 16, 2021, and as of July 27, 2022, it is trading at $58.83, as per NASDAQ data.

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 9.91 per cent to $1.07 trillion as of 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was up by 39.16 per cent to $87.91 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $23,255.36, higher by 9.89 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was up by 15.37 per cent to $1,657.81.



Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 10.88 per cent at $0.5147, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a gain of 7.55 per cent at $0.3283, Solana (SOL) was trading with a gain of 11.24 per cent at $40.03, Polkadot (DOT) was up by 17.6 per cent at $7.85, and Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 7.63 per cent at $271.82.



Today’s top gainer was Lido DAO (LDO), which was up by 44.7 per cent at $2.07. The top loser was TerraClassicUSD (USTC), which was down by 3.58 per cent at $0.03771.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 8.01 per cent at $0.06708. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.05871. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 8.57 per cent at $0.00001152.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) rose 10.85 per cent to trade at $0.0000003576, Floki Inu (FLOKI) rose 13.14 per cent at $0.00001128, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) gained 14.76 per cent at $0.01099.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was up by 9.12 per cent at $7,320.02, and Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a gain of 5.73 per cent at $0.0001004. Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 15.02 per cent at $23.40, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a gain of 27.45 per cent at $8.35, and Aave (AAVE) rose 19.67 per cent at $95.56.