Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Volkswagen Sales Rise Two-fold In First Half Of The Year

The company had sold 10,843 units of the VW brand in the year-ago period, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said in a statement

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 4:36 pm

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Friday reported a nearly two-fold rise in sales to 21,588 units in the first half of the year (January-June).

The company had sold 10,843 units of the VW brand in the year-ago period, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said in a statement.

The growth has been driven by the newly launched Volkswagen Virtus, Tiguan and Taigun SUVs, it added.

Related stories

Hyundai Motor India's Total Sales Rise 14% In June

Ashok Leyland Total Sales Rise 125% To 14,351 Units In June

Audi logs 49% sales growth at 1,765 units in Jan-Jun

"Amidst the industry challenges that are impacting the supply chain, we are witnessing a high demand for our youngest and freshest product portfolio in the Indian market," Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said.

The company said it has delivered 2,500 units of its global sedan Virtus since its launch in India on June 9, 2022. 

Tags

Business National Volkswagen Cars Volkswagen Vento Volkswagen Ameo Volkswagen Polo Volkswagen Jetta Volkswagen Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Volkswagen Passat
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat To Host 36th National Games In September-October 2022: Indian Olympic Association

Gujarat To Host 36th National Games In September-October 2022: Indian Olympic Association

Avrodh 2 Cinematographer Shanu Singh Rajput Takes Us Behind The Camera

Avrodh 2 Cinematographer Shanu Singh Rajput Takes Us Behind The Camera