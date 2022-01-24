Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Vodafone Idea Shares Tumble 8% After Q3 Loss Widens

The telecom operator's stock tanked 7.98 per cent to settle at Rs 10.95 on the BSE. During the day, it plummeted 9.66 per cent to Rs 10.75.

Vodafone Idea Shares Tumble 8% After Q3 Loss Widens
On the NSE, Vodafone Idea tumbled 7.59 per cent to settle at Rs 10.95. - Outlook India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 5:44 pm

Shares of Vodafone Idea tumbled 8 per cent on Monday after the company reported widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 7,230.9 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The telecom operator's stock tanked 7.98 per cent to settle at Rs 10.95 on the BSE. During the day, it plummeted 9.66 per cent to Rs 10.75.

 On the NSE, it tumbled 7.59 per cent to settle at Rs 10.95.

 Its market valuation declined by Rs 2,729.75 crore to Rs 31,465.25 crore on the BSE. 

 In traded volume terms, 587.84 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 34.52 crore shares on the NSE during the day. 

 The earnings were announced post market hours on Friday.

 The company had posted a loss of Rs 4,532.1 crore in the same period a year ago.

Consolidated revenue from operations declined by 10.8 per cent to Rs 9,717.3 crore, from Rs 10,894.1 crore in the year-ago period.

 Its subscriber base declined to 24.72 crore, from 26.98 crore in the same quarter a year ago, because of tariff hikes by the company.

Tags

Business National Vodafone Idea Shares Vodafone-Idea (Vi)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Axis Bank Net Profit Jumps 3-Folds To Rs 3,614 Crore In December Quarter

Axis Bank Net Profit Jumps 3-Folds To Rs 3,614 Crore In December Quarter

World Shares Mostly Lower Ahead Of Federal Reserve Meeting

Stock Market Loses 3% In A Day: 5 Knee-Jerk Reactions You Should Avoid In Volatile Markets

Reliance Industries Shares Tumble 4%; Mcap Tanks By Rs 68,404 Crore

What’s Causing The Blood Bath In The Crypto Market?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary

The South African team gathered in the middle of the field to celebrate while Man of the Match and Man of the Series Quinton De Kock is shown on the big screen after beating India 3-0 in an ODI Series that concluded at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa.

SA vs IND: India End Tour With Defeat As South Africa Sweep ODI Series

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 7: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Enter Quarters

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California.

Colorado Fire: Raging Wildfire At California Forces Closure Of Highway 1