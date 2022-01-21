Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Vodafone Idea Loss Widens To Rs 7,230 Crore In December Quarter

Vodafone Idea Loss Widens To Rs 7,230 Crore In December Quarter
Updated: 21 Jan 2022 10:04 pm

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Friday reported widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 7,230.9 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.  

The company posted a loss of Rs 4,532.1 crore in the same period a year ago.  

Consolidated revenue from operations declined by 10.8 per cent to Rs 9,717.3 crore from Rs 10,894.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.  

 Its subscriber base declined to 24.72 crore from 26.98 crore in the year-ago period because of the increase in services rate by the company.  

 Despite the tariff hike, its average revenue per user (ARPU) declined by about 5 per cent to Rs 115, compared to Rs 121 in the same quarter of 2020-21.

