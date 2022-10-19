Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Vivo To Release Software Updates For Its Devices This Month To Support 5G Services Of Jio And Airtel

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 8:51 am

Smartphone maker Vivo on Tuesday said it will release software updates this month to make most of its 5G-enable handsets work with both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks.

Standalone 5G network transmits only 5G signal, while the signal with a mix of 4G and 5G networks is called non-standalone 5G network.

At present, Reliance Jio provides standalone 5G network while Bharti Airtel offers non-standalone 5G network.

Vivo has launched 30 smartphones for 5G services, which are compatible with non-standalone 5G network.

"More than six of our smartphones are supporting the 5G SA (standalone) network. Most of our smartphones are compatible with NSA (non-standalone network). We will release software updates this month which will make most of our smartphones compatible with 5G SA as well," Vivo India Business Strategy Head Paigham Danish told reporters on the sidelines of Vivo Tech Day.

Vivo is the third largest smartphone seller in India, as per IDC.

According to market research firm IDC, the company had close to 17 per cent market share in terms of volume in the April-June 2022 quarter.

The government recently organised a joint meeting of telecom operators and smartphone companies to sort out 5G compatibility issues and make the services smoothly available to all consumers.

Vivo at Tech Day showed a live demonstration of achieving 1.5 gigabit per second on a Vivo smartphone that was connected to Reliance Jio network.

The company at the event showcased its premium foldable phone without disclosing launch date of the devices in the global and Indian markets.
 

