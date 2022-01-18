Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022
Vikram Dev Dutt Appointed Air India Ltd Chief

Dutt is a 1993-batch IAS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre.

Dutt has been appointed as the Air India chief in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary. - Outlook India

Updated: 18 Jan 2022 7:30 pm

Senior bureaucrat Vikram Dev Dutt has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India Ltd as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Tuesday.

He has been appointed as the Air India chief in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Chanchal Kumar has been appointed as Managing Director, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, it said.

Kumar, a 1992-batch IAS officer, is at present posted in his cadre state Bihar. 

