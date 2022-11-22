Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Vedanta Announces Third Dividend Of Rs 17.50 Per Share

The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is November 30, the company said, adding the interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 6:00 pm

Mining giant Vedanta on Monday announced the third  interim dividend of Rs 17.50 per equity share for the current financial year, amounting to Rs 6,505 crore.
     
The mining giant's gross debt stood at Rs 58,597 crore as on September 30.
     
"The board of directors of the company through resolution passed by circulation on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 have approved third interim dividend of Rs 17.50 per equity share i.e. 1750 per cent on face value of Re 1 per share for the financial Year 2022-23 amounting to Rs 6,505 crore," Vedanta said in a filing to BSE.
     
The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is November 30, the company said, adding the interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.
     
Vedanta had earlier approved first interim dividend of Rs 31.5 and second interim dividend of Rs 19.50 per equity share.
     
Moody's Investors Service had earlier said a large dividend from its cash-rich India operating arm has boosted billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Resources Ltd's efforts to refinance debt.
     
On April 28, Vedanta Ltd announced that its board of directors approved an interim dividend of Rs 11,710 crore (USD 1.56 billion), of which USD 1.02 billion will be received by its holding company Vedanta Resources Limited (VRL).
     
VRL owns 69.7 per cent of Vedanta Ltd.
     
Vedanta Ltd, an arm of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading oil and gas and metals company with operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa and Namibia. 

Tags

Business Vedanta Group Moody S Investors Service Vedanta Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings Today 

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings Today 