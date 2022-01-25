Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Vajro Raises $8.5 Million In Series A Funding To Create Mobile Shopping Apps

Vajro will use its Series A funding to develop its next-generation platform with new features and flexibility and to build integrations with other e-commerce platforms such as WooCommerce, Magento, and others in order to expand its reach even further.

Vajro Raises $8.5 Million In Series A Funding To Create Mobile Shopping Apps
Vajro claims to have portfolio of over 2,200 brands from over 150 countries. - Deposit Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 6:19 pm

Mobile app builder firm Vajro on Tuesday said it has raised USD 8.5 million (around Rs 63.52 crore) in a funding round from Kansas City-based growth equity firm Five Elms Capital.

 Vajro enables e-commerce store owners and service providers to create mobile shopping apps for Android and iOS users in 60 minutes or less, without writing codes.

 "Vajro will use its Series A funding to develop its next-generation platform with new features and flexibility and to build integrations with other e-commerce platforms such as WooCommerce, Magento, and others in order to expand its reach even further," Vajro CEO Baskar Agneeswaran said in a statement.

 Launched in 2018, Vajro has 150 employees.

 "Most e-commerce stores are optimized for desktop web traffic while 80 per cent of traffic is coming from mobile devices. Vajro solves this problem by reducing the friction of traditional mobile commerce, quickly and effectively.

 "Our partnership will allow the team to continue to invest in the product and drive increased mobile sales for their clients," Five Elms Capital senior associate Daniel Bjornson said.

 Vajro claims to have a portfolio of over 2,200 brands from over 150 countries that are using its solution. Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands from India that are part of Vajro's portfolio include Juicy Chemistry, Earth Rhythm, AndMe, FreeCultr, Melange Box, House of Masaba etc.

Tags

Business National Funding Series A Funding Round
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Indonesian Financial Services Authority Warns Firms On Crypto; Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Rise    

Indonesian Financial Services Authority Warns Firms On Crypto; Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Rise    

Singapore Based Crypto Exchange, Vauld Lists 230+ Crypto Assets

Unilever To Lay Off 1,500 Staff As Part Of Restructuring

Net-Zero Target Requires World To Modify High Emission Diets Like Beef and Lamb: McKinsey Report

SC To Hear SpiceJet's Plea Against Madras HC Order In Winding Up Case

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day

Actor Rajkummar Rao in a still from the 'Badhaai Do' trailer. In the film we can see him play the role of a police officer.

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Denis Shapovalov of Canada in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 9: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Register Contrasting Wins To Enter Semis

Security personnel check an area at Vijay Chowk ahead of Republic Day, in New Delhi.

Delhi Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Republic Day 2022 Celebrations

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare