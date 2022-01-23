Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
Usha International Aims At Increasing Rural Revenue To 25% By FY24

The company will strive to ensure the required supply chain, logistics, inventories and integration of rural distribution systems as it aims to double market coverage in the hinterland.

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 5:45 pm

Buoyed by robust rural sector sales, Usha International Ltd on Sunday said it is aiming to increase revenue from the segment to 25 per cent by 2023-24.

The company is also making efforts to double rural penetration in the next two to three years, Usha International Senior VP & Head - Rural Division, Ajay Sharma told PTI.

The sector currently contributes 18-19 per cent to the fan and small appliance maker’s revenue.

During the recent festive season, the company’s sales in the rural markets witnessed a growth of 25 per cent, it said.

“Our growth in rural segments has been twice that of urban areas. Given the humongous size and diversity of India’s rural population, it is safe to say that the value of goods and services consumed is greater in such regions. We anticipate the rural belt to be a big growth driver for India in the coming five years,” Sharma said.

“Our objective is to cover towns with a population in excess of 20,000… at least 50-60 per cent of those having a population of more than 10,000. Usha's products are available in nearly 80,000 villages,” he said.

The company will strive to ensure the required supply chain, logistics, inventories and integration of rural distribution systems as it aims to double market coverage in the hinterland, the official said.

“With growing mobile-led consumption in the small towns, our focus is to further boost our digital market campaigns in various regional languages by increasing social media and other e-commerce platform spends,” he added.

