Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Urbanisation Going To Be Key, Says NITI Aayog CEO

Home Business

Urbanisation Going To Be Key, Says NITI Aayog CEO

Addressing an event organised by the industry body FICCI, Iyer said many states had done wonderful work in solid waste management

Parameswaran Iyer
Parameswaran Iyer

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 1:28 pm

NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer on Thursday said that urbanisation is going to be the key as 50 per cent of India's population will live in urban areas by 2047.
     
Addressing an event organised by the industry body FICCI, Iyer said many states had done wonderful work in solid waste management.
     
"Urbanisation is going to be the key. By 2047, 50 per cent of the population will live in urban areas, if you don't have basic services in urban areas, then it is going to be a big challenge," he noted.
     
He said the circular economy is now also becoming increasingly important.
     
Replying to a question on issues of cleanliness of India's tourist destinations, Iyer said," If you want to promote tourism in India aggressively, you better have clean places around, you better have better behaviour by tourists and by the locals."
     
Most beautiful tourist destinations in India are littered. 

Tags

Business Urbanisation Parameswaran Iyer Niti Aayog NITI Aayog NITI Aayog CEO Tourism
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'