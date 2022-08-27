UP Government Giving Full Support To Industrialists For Industrial Development: Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi

In order to boost industrial development in the state, Uttar Pradesh’s Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi rolled out incentives worth Rs 46.74 crore to the industrialists who played an important role in the industrial development of the state under the Industrial Investment Promotion Policy.

While industrialists praised the industrial policies of the state government on getting the incentive money at the same time they were impressed by the strict law and order facilities provided by the state government.

The Minister expressed his gratitude towards the industrialists and said that the Uttar Pradesh government is with the industrialists and traders playing an important role in industrial development.



“This is the new Uttar Pradesh of new India, where now the days of goons and mafia are over and there is rule of law everywhere. The crooks, goons and mafia who used to harass the industrialists and businessmen are behind bars today. The bulldozer of good governance of the Yogi Government is going on, due to which the confidence of industrialists and investors has increased in Uttar Pradesh. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the law and order situation of Uttar Pradesh has become an example in the whole country,” Nandi said.

He added that under the Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy 2017, letters of comfort have been issued to 61 mega and large scale industrial undertakings. Under which the total capital investment is proposed to be around Rs 15,935 crore. About 25,000 youth will get new employment opportunities through these units.



During challenging times of COVID-19, when the big economies of the world were in crisis, then UP government issued letters of comfort to seven projects under the Accelerated Investment Promotion Policy 2020, the minister said.

“We are determined to take the economy of UP to new heights. Our Government has made the processes of labour regulation, online single window, transparency, land administration, NOC very simple and practical,” he added.



Foundation stone of projects worth a record Rs 80,224 crore in the third ground breaking ceremony held in the presence of the Prime Minister on June 3 shows that we have won the trust and confidence of the investors, he said.

Incentive was provided to Paswara Papers Limited, Shree Cement and Varun Beverages.

