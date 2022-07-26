Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

United Spirits Q1 Profit Jumps To Rs 261 Crore, Net Sales Up 15.6%

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 50.3 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, United Spirits Ltd (USL) said

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 8:25 pm

Diageo-controlled liquor maker United Spirits Ltd on Tuesday reported over five-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 261.1 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 50.3 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, United Spirits Ltd (USL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 15.6 per cent to Rs 7,131.3 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 6,168.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Its net sales increased "lapping a soft prior year comparator, with growth driven by resilient consumer demand in the off-trade and recovery of the on-trade," said USL in an earning statement.

USL’s total expenses were at Rs 6,864.6 crore, up 12.91 per cent in Q1/FY 2022-23, as against Rs 6,079.7 crore.

Commenting on the results, Diageo India CEO Hina Nagarajan said: "Our business today is ahead of pre-pandemic levels, substantiating the resilience of our category."

Double-digit inflation, scotch supply constraints in select markets and a one-time special grant to its employees, impacted the EBITDA margin delivery, she added.

Over the outlook, Nagarajan said looking ahead, in the shorter term, she expect inflationary pressures to continue.

"Our confidence in the medium to long-term prospects of our industry, the resilience of our business and our ability to navigate headwinds remains high," she added.

Shares of United Spirits Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 850.05 on BSE, down 1.82 per cent from the previous close.
 

Tags

Business United Spirits Q1 Profit United Spirits Q1 Earnings United Spirits Sales United Spirits Q1 Revenue United Spirits Q1 Results
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When Is A Member Of Parliament Suspended? Previous Occasions When MPs Were Suspended For A Long Period

When Is A Member Of Parliament Suspended? Previous Occasions When MPs Were Suspended For A Long Period

Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For Covid19

Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For Covid19