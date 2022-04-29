Friday, Apr 29, 2022
UltraTech Cement Profit Up 47% At Rs 2613.75 Crore In March Quarter

Its revenue from operations was up 9.45 per cent to Rs 15,767.28 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 14,405.61 crore in the corresponding period of FY21.

UltraTech Cement Profit Up 47% At Rs 2613.75 Crore In March Quarter
UltraTech Cement.

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 4:02 pm

Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd on Friday reported an increase of 47.32 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,613.75 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The leading cement producer had posted a net profit of Rs 1,774.13 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, UltraTech Cement said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 9.45 per cent to Rs 15,767.28 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 14,405.61 crore in the corresponding period of FY21.

UltraTech Cement's total expenses were at Rs 13,604.20 crore, up 15.38 per cent in Q4/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 11,790.41 crore.

Shares of UltraTech Cement on Friday were trading at Rs 6,633 on BSE this afternoon, up 0.31 per cent from previous close. 

