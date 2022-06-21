In a Twitter post, Alex Bornyakov, deputy minister of Ukraine, said that they have sold CryptoPunk #5364 non-fungible token (NFT) for 90 Ethereum (ETH) and raised more than $1,00,000 at current market prices for Ukraine’s war effort. This NFT was donated to Ukraine as a part of AidForUkraine campaign back in March and was valued at $2,60,000 back then.

Breaking news on crypto donations: #CryptoPunk #5364 has been sold for 90 ETH. It's over $100K. Few months ago this NFT was donated for @_AidForUkraine fund. Crypto community continues to support Ukraine. — Alex Bornyakov (@abornyakov) June 20, 2022

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 3.59 per cent to $902.37 billion as of 8.30 am. However, the global crypto volume was down by 9.6 per cent to $71.45 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $20,502.03, higher by 3.64 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was up by 5.05 per cent to $1,120.69.

Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 4.79 per cent at $0.4874, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a gain of 4.75 per cent at $0.3178, Solana (SOL) was trading with a gain of 8.71 per cent at $34.90, Polkadot (DOT) was up by 7.12 per cent at $7.73, and Binance Coin (BNB) by 4.59 per cent at $216.01.

Today’s top gainer was Apollo Inu (APOLLO), which was up by 151.37 per cent at $0.00003187. The top loser was OSK (OSK), which was down by 92.59 per cent at $24.45.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin was up by 2.55 per cent at $0.05943. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.0603. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 1.49 per cent at $0.000008099.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) gained 6.82 per cent to trade at $0.0000002617, Floki Inu (FLOKI) gained 3.29 per cent at $0.000005745, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) was up 4.84 per cent at $0.004486.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was up by 6.61 per cent at $4,905.92, and Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a gain of 1.48 per cent at $0.00005849. Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 7.85 per cent at $16.72, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a gain of 7.75 per cent at $4.33, and Aave (AAVE) jumped by 22.53 per cent at $61.54.