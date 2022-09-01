Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

TVS Motor Company Sales Rise 15% In August

The total two-wheelers sales grew by 15 per cent last month to 3,15,539 units compared to 2,74,313 units in August 2021

TVS Motor.
TVS Motor.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 9:06 pm

TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 15 per cent growth in total sales at 3,33,787 units for August 2022.

The company had sold 2,90,694 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Co said in a statement.

The total two-wheelers sales grew by 15 per cent last month to 3,15,539 units compared to 2,74,313 units in August 2021.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were 2,39,325 units against 1,79,999 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 33 per cent. Motorcycle sales grew by 17 per cent to 1,57,118 units compared to 1,33,789 units in August 2021.

Scooters sales rose 40 per cent to 1,21,866 units in August 2022 from 87,059 units a year ago.

The company said three-wheeler sales last month stood at 18,248 units compared to 16,381 units in the year-ago period, up 11 per cent.

The total exports of vehicles slipped to 93,111 units in August 2022 from 1,09,927 units in August 2021.

TVS said sales of its electric scooter TVS iQube Electric stood at 4,418 units last month against 649 units in August 2021. 

Related stories

Automobiles In India To Be Accorded 'star Ratings' Based On Performance In Crash Tests: Gadkari

Tags

Business TVS Motor Company TVS Automobiles Tvs Automobile Sector Automobile Industry Automobile Company
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Humble Bangladesh; Qualify For Super Fours - Highlights

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Humble Bangladesh; Qualify For Super Fours - Highlights

Salman Rushdie Attack: Why Show Paranoia Over Representation Of Prophet Muhammad?

Salman Rushdie Attack: Why Show Paranoia Over Representation Of Prophet Muhammad?